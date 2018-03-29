Twenty-six investigators and analysts have attended a World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) meeting to share worldwide anti-doping intelligence.
The meeting, which was hosted by the Finnish Center for Integrity in Sports in Helsinki, included representatives from two International Federations as well as Interpol and WADA itself.
They heard presentations on latest Intelligence and Investigations (I&I) innovations and reviewed a draft version of the Anti-Doping Intelligence and Investigations Network (ADIIN) management plan.
This is due to be presented to WADA's Executive Committee and Foundation Board in May.
"This meeting is about equipping Anti-Doping Organisations (ADOs) around the world with the tools necessary to launch their own investigations," said Günter Younger, WADA's director of I&I.
"Lessons learned from the results of WADA's independent Pound Commission and McLaren Investigation into Russian doping show that it is more effective and efficient for ADOs to carry out their own investigations rather than relying on externally mandated operations.
"WADA's I&I Department has identified investigators and analysts within ADOs who have the required skills and experience and are ready to join the ADIIN.
"This network is a secure environment where participants can share experiences, expertise, international best practice and operational data in a confidential way."
Younger added that it is in "everyone's best interest to build this network of trusted and experienced investigators and analysts".
"ADIIN members are often the first port of call for us when we launch an investigation and need support and additional intelligence," he said.