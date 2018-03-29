An Ad Hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will be set up to deal with legal disputes at the Commonwealth Games here, it has been confirmed.

The offices of the CAS will be housed at the Watermark Hotel and Spa and is due to be open from Saturday (March 31) through to the end of the Games on April 15.

It will mirror the temporary tribunals established by the CAS at the Summer and Winter Olympic Games.

It has also previously featured at the Asian Games.

The division at Gold Coast 2018, scheduled to begin with the Opening Ceremony on Wednesday (April 4), will be the sixth time CAS has operated at the Commonwealth Games since the Kuala Lumpur 1998.

In a statement, the CAS said the Ad Hoc group would "provide participants with free access to dispute resolution services conducted within a time-frame consistent with the competition schedule".

There were not any registered cases with the tribunal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Cases which are brought in front of the group usually centre around selection and disputes over judging.

The CAS Ad Hoc division at Gold Coast 2018 will be tasked with dealing with legal matters arising during the event ©Getty Images

CAS operated separate Ad Hoc divisions for anti-doping and legal matters at last month's Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

They will not play any role in the anti-doping process during the Games as this is being overseen by a High Integrity Partnership involving the Commonwealth Games Federation, Gold Coast 2018 and the Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority.

Athletes will still be able to appeal to the CAS if they fail a drugs test but this would happen after the event has finished, rather than during competition itself.

Gold Coast 2018 and CGF officials have insisted the event will be a clean Games, with Organising Committee chairman Peter Beattie claiming it will be a "cheat-free zone".

CGF President Louise Martin pledged the anti-doping programme in effect here would restore trust in the system.