New Zealand's team for the Commonwealth Games here has been struck by a further two withdrawals as netball star Kayla Cullen and hockey player Tessa Jopp have both been forced to pull out from the event.

Cullen, who has 47 Test caps for her country, pulled out due to an ongoing knee injury, and Jopp will also not compete for unnamed medical reasons.

Cullen has been replaced on the netball squad by Claire Kersten, while Jopp's place on the hockey team has been taken by Amy Robinson.

New Zealand, silver medallists at Glasgow 2014, are due to face England, Malawi, Wales, Scotland and Uganda in Pool B of the netball tournament.

They are scheduled to begin their campaign against Uganda on April 5, the day after the Gold Coast 2018 Opening Ceremony.

"We’re devastated for Kayla who is an extremely competitive and passionate player within our ranks," netball coach Janine Southby said.

"But we also need to think about what is best for her future, ensuring we can see her back on court as soon as possible.

We are really conscious of players needing to be able to deliver the performance requirements of the team in the demands of tournament play."

The exact reasons behind Tessa Jopp's withdrawal from New Zealand's hockey team have not been revealed ©Getty Images

Robinson is an experienced replacement for Jopp as she has played 45 Tests for New Zealand's hockey team.

New Zealand, who lost the bronze medal match to England in Glasgow four years ago, have been drawn to play defending champions Australia, Scotland, Canada and Ghana in Pool A.

"I’m hugely disappointed for Tessa as she has been training and playing well in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games, but I fully support the decision that the medical team has made," said head coach Mark Hager.

"Our top priority is Tessa’s welfare and we ask for people to please respect her privacy on this matter.

"We look forward to welcoming Amy to the team and seeing what she can deliver come Games time."

Triple Commonwealth Games 1500 metres medallist Nick Willis is among the other high-profile New Zealanders to have withdrawn through injury.