The International Canoe Federation (ICF) has allocated World Championships in both of its Olympic disciplines for 2022.

Dartmouth in Canada will host the Canoe Sprint World Championships in that year while the Canoe Slalom World Championships will be held in Augsburg in Germany.

Both cities were selected as the ICF met in Japanese capital Tokyo.

It will be the third time Dartmouth, in Nova Scotia, has hosted the sprint event having also done so in 1997 and 2009.

The region bid for 2022 under the slogan "Come Paddle With Us".

"We have a very proud tradition in Canada, and when we were looking for a venue to represent us, we went through a very rigorous process," Canoe Kayak Canada chief executive Casey Wade said.

"It comes down to the people.

"This location is a proven one."

A multi-million dollar budget has been promised and nearby Halifax will host a development camp for 60 athletes as well as programmes for coaches and officials.

Augsburg has staged the flagship slalom competition on three occasions in the past - in 1957, 1985 and 2003.

Augsburg will host the 2022 Canoe Slalom World Championships ©Getty Images

The city also hosted Olympic competition during the 1972 Games in Munich and bid for 2022 under the "Coming Home" motto.

"Forty-five-years ago canoe slalom began its Olympic existence in Augsburg," said the city's deputy mayor Dirk Wurm.

"In 2022 everything will be new.

"To stand still means regression."

A number of other events have also been awarded by the ICF.

The 2022 Junior and Under-23 Canoe Sprint Championships will be staged in Szeged in Hungary with the slalom equivalent set for Ivrea in Italy.

Portugal will host the 2022 Canoe Marathon World Championships in Ponte de Lima and Saint Omer in France will stage the Canoe Polo World Championships in the same year.

The 2022 Wildwater World Championships will also be in France, in Treignac.

In 2020, the World Ocean Racing Championships will take place in Viana do Castelo in Portugal with the same event going to Spanish Canary Island Lanzarote a year later.

The 2022 Dragon Boat World Championships have been awarded to Ternopil in Ukraine.