Ukrainian sprinters Olesya Povkh and Olha Zemlyak, who failed drugs tests on the eve of last year's International Association of Athletics Federations, have been banned four and eight years respectively, it has been announced.

The Ukrainian Athletic Federation (FLAU) Executive Committee imposed the sanctions shortly after a delegation from the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) visited Kiev.

Zemlyak has received the longer ban as it is her second offence having previously positive as a teenager for norandrosterone at the 2009 European Athletics Junior Championships.

The latest suspension effectively ends the career of the 28-year-old whose most notable achievement was being part of Ukraine's 4x400 metres relay team that won the gold medal at the 2012 European Championships in Helsinki.

She also won individual 400m and relay silver two years later in Zurich.

The name of substance that Zemlyak and Povkh allegedly took has not been published but they have been disqualified from July 6 in 2016 and their bans will last until 2021 and 2025 respectively.

It means that Zemlyak's seventh placed finish in the 400m at Rio 2016 has been wiped from the record books.

Among the results that 30-year-old Povkh loses is the silver medal she won in the 60m in last year's European Indoor Championships in Belgrade.

Poland's Ewa Swoboda is set to be promoted to second place and Switzerland's Mujinga Kambundji to the bronze medal behind the winner, Britain's Asha Philip.

Povkh, however, will not lose the bronze medals she won in the 4x100m relay the 2011 World Championships in Daegu and the 2012 Olympics in London nor the 60m gold medal from the 2011 European Indoor Championships in Paris.

Ukraine's Olesya Povkh, left, is set to be ripped of the silver medal she won in the 60m at the European Indoor Championships in Belgrade last year following a positive drugs test and subsequent four-year ban ©Getty Images

Last week Brett Clothier, head of AIU, had visited the FLAU to hold talks.

Ukraine have the second worst recent doping record in athletics behind Russia.

A total of six Ukrainian athletes have so far been retrospectively disqualified from London 2012 following re-analysis of their doping samples.

The most notable name was Oleksandr Pyatnytsya, winner of a silver in the javelin before being stripped of the medal in February 2016.

"For the past four-five years, we are conducting very hard and thorough work to raise the confidence of Ukrainian athletics to a new level," Igor Gotsul. President of the FLAU, said.

"It's no secret that we received a series of very painful 'greetings from the past' - in a number of athletes based on trials conducted three-five, and in some cases eight-10 years ago, prohibited drugs were discovered.

"As a result, they were disqualified, some were selected awards and bonuses.

"And this has negatively affected today's image of athletics.

"This meeting is the next stage of our work to coordinate efforts to counter doping, restore confidence and establish our work in full compliance with those high standards that exist in the world."