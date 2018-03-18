Cyclist Anna Christian has been chosen by the Isle of Man as the team captain for next month's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

She will lead a team of 33 athletes who are due to fly out to Australia tomorrow and who will be competing under a new slogan: "Island team with a global dream".

The 22-year-old Christian represented the Isle of Man at Glasgow 2014, finishing 18th in the road race and 14th in the time trial.

She also represented Britain in the 2014 International Cycling Union Road World Championships in Ponferrada in Spain.

Christian rides on the professional circuit for Team Trek-Drops and last year won the women’s under-23 British National Time Trial Championships.

"I feel privileged to have been nominated as the Isle of Man Team captain," she said.

"It is a massive honour for me and I couldn't be more proud than to represent the Isle of Man in such a role.

"The Island has a really strong team competing across many sports and I believe we have a great chance of bringing home medals."

The Isle of Man's is due to travel out to Sunshine Coast for a week of acclimatisation, before moving to the Athletes' Village in the Gold Coast ahead of the Games officially opening on April 4.

The Isle of Man's Anna Christian competed in the road race and time trial at Glasgow 2014 ©flickr

"It is fantastic to have Anna as our team captain for the Gold Coast Games," said the Isle of Man's Chef de Mission Leonie Cooil.

"She has a wealth of experience when it comes to competing in world-class events around the world and is a great role model for all the athletes.

"I have no doubt that she, along with the rest of the team, will do the Isle of Man proud."

The new slogan was chosen following a competition held on the Isle of Man Commonwealth Games Association's (IOMCGA) Facebook page and chosen from a shortlist of six.

The slogan created by Brian Kelly from Onchan and received more than 200 votes.

Runner-up Matthew Cooil was a close second with his slogan entry - "Manx, motivated and going for gold!!!" - receiving 181 votes.

"We were delighted with the number of entries for the competition and found it very difficult to whittle it down to just six," Basil Bielich, President of the IOMCGA, said.

"I think it proves just how much the Isle of Man is behind the team, which is just what they need.

"The whole of IOMCGA is in agreement that the winning slogan is fantastic, and perfectly illustrates the vision of the 33 athletes who will represent our Island in the Games."