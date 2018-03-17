New Zealand's Adam Hall today regained the men's slalom standing Paralympic title he won at Vancouver 2010 to earn New Zealand's first gold medal of the Pyeongchang 2018 Games.

The 30-year-old clocked the fastest second run at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre, giving him an unrivalled time of 1 min 36.11sec

He finished 0.39 seconds ahead of France's Arthur Bauchet, who just missed out on gold for the fourth time at Pyeongchang 2018.

The United States’ Jamie Stanton had to settle for the bronze medal in 1:37.37, despite leading after the first run.

