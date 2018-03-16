Kamil Stoch again finished top of the pile as the International Ski Federation Ski Jumping World Cup continued today with qualification action in Vikersund in Norway.

The Pole starred on the ski flying hill as the fourth and final event of the Raw Air Tournament began.

He jumped 242 metres to tally 207.1 points as 40 jumpers qualified for the individual final on Sunday (March 18).

Stoch is now a triple Olympic gold medallist after winning the large hill title at Pyeongchang 2018 last month.

He is in pole position to win the overall World Cup crown with just three events remaining on the calendar.

With 100 points available for a win he has 1,203 points at the top of the standings with Germany's Richard Freitag currently his nearest challenger on 958.

Norway's Robert Johansson was Kamil Stoch's closest challenger today ©Getty Images

It means the Pole could only be surpassed at the last World Cup of the season in Planica, and this seems unlikely.

Stoch also won the Four Hills Tournament this season and leads the Raw Air standings - which will be calculated after four events in Norway.

He has already won the Raw Air World Cup legs in Lillehammer and Trondheim.

Norway's Robert Johansson was the second best qualifier today, jumping 232.5m for 205.6 points.

Third best was another Norwegian as Andreas Stjernen managed 236.0m for 203.2 points.

A team event will be held tomorrow.