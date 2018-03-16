Detailed verdicts explaining why the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned sanctions against 28 Russian athletes banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on February 1 are not expected to be published for at least another week.

It is already six weeks since CAS first announced its decisions and there had originally been concern in sporting circles that it would take as long as until the end of February until full decisions could be published.

A fresh deadline of this week had been targeted after the end of February passed.

No official update has been given by CAS, but insidethegames understands the timetable has been pushed back further to the end of next week.

The Lausanne-based body overturned sanctions against 28 out of 39 Russian athletes who had been banned from the Olympic Games for life, with their results from Sochi 2014 being reinstated.

In a statement, CAS stated that in the 28 cases, "the evidence collected was found to be insufficient to establish that an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) was committed by the athletes concerned".

The bans remained in place for the other 11 athletes, although it was ruled that a lifetime Olympic suspension was unenforceable and the group were consequently prevented only from competing in Pyeongchang.

The IOC reacted furiously to the verdicts and claimed there was an "urgent need" to reform the CAS to ensure more consistency in their decisions.

CAS President John Coates, an IOC member and close ally of the organisation's leader, Thomas Bach, said that it would be hard to arrive at detailed conclusions until full explanations were given for their decisions.

CAS President John Coates had targeted the end of February for the verdicts ©Getty Images

"The reasoned decisions in high profile cases are critically important," Coates said on February 4.

"The panels in the cases of the 39 Russian athletes are working on them, and we look forward to their publication as soon as possible.

"CAS will continue to evolve to ensure consistency and quality of jurisprudence."

On February 13, Coates reiterated how he hoped one reasoned decision would be published by the end of February.

"It's a lot of work, I promise you," he told insidethegames.

"They're going through a 60 hours hearing and they have to do justice of the cross-examination of Rodchenkov, of McLaren.

"They have to show that the evidence was there not to follow - 10,000 pages.

"If they don't do it properly, they have to show why they didn't follow Oswald's [IOC Commission]."

It is not clear why further delays have been experienced.

The 39 Russians were initially sanctioned for complicity in a "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system at Sochi 2014 in which tainted samples were illegally re-opened and swapped for clean ones.

Aleksander Tretiakov was among the athletes cleared by CAS ©Getty Images

CAS made clear that their verdicts were based on the strength of individual evidence attempting to prove the guilt of specific athletes rather than an overall conclusion on the existence of the doping scheme, although it has been interpreted this way by many in Russia.

It seems likely that the 11 Russians whose appeals were unsuccessful all had impossibly high levels of salt in their samples, thus proving tampering, while other evidence of scratches on bottles and testimony from ex-Moscow Laboratory head turned whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov was considered inconclusive.

Several of the athletes to overturn their sanctions earned medals at Sochi 2014, including men's skeleton gold medallist Aleksander Tretiakov.

Cross-country skier Alexander Legkov earned a gold and silver at the Games, while team-mate Maxim Vylegzhanin secured three silvers.

The verdict had raised the possibility of some of these athletes competing in Pyeongchang, but this did not ultimately happen as CAS ruled in favour of the IOC in a subsequent and separate appeal for which reasoned decisions were swiftly published.

Russian athletes competed in a neutral Olympic Athletes from Russia team at the South Korean Games but they are now re-eligible under their own flag as the Russian Olympic Committee suspension was lifted just three days after the Closing Ceremony.