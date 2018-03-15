Representatives of the International University Sports Federation (FISU) have visited 2019 Winter Universiade host city Krasnoyarsk to view preparations for the Games.

The delegation assessed the situation at several 2019 Winter Universiade venues, including the Platinum and Crystal Ice Arenas along with the Bobrovy Log fan park, where the Russian Cup stage of the Russian Alpine Skiing Championships was taking place and serving as a test event.

Following their visits to the competition sites, FISU held a debriefing where ongoing preparations were discussed and recommendations for future developments were made.

As well as discussions about the venues, officials deliberated over other matters including the sporting programme, accreditation and athletes' accommodation.

Winter Universiade director Milan Augustin said preparations were going well in the Russian city.

"The second test event for the Winter Universiade 2019 has finished, and the work of many of the departments and functional areas of the University Games' directorate has been tested during the test event," he said.

"Thanks to the work of the coordination centre, all the services worked together seamlessly.

"The flower and medal ceremonies were well organised and the volunteers were welcoming."

FISU delegates discussed preparations for the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

Alongside FISU's visit to Krasnoyarsk, delegates from a variety of national student sport federations, including from the United States, Great Britain and Japan, travelled to the region to become better acquainted with the area.

Head of the US delegation, Neil Lee Holden, said: "Our main task is to get to know Krasnoyarsk.

"The journey from the US to Siberia is near, and it is important for us to see and tell our colleagues what wonderful conditions there are so they become fired with the desire to come here."

Official invitations to the Universiade have already been sent to 174 national federations while an online accreditation system, where teams can apply for participation at Krasnoyarsk 2019, is set to open later this month.

The 2019 Winter Universiade will run from March 2 to 12.