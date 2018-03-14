Members of the Royal Family and Government Ministers will not attend this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia after the host nation was blamed for the attempted murder of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, British Prime Minister Theresa May announced today.

May confirmed there would not be a high-level British presence at the tournament in a statement to the House of Commons in London.

Former double agent Skripal and daughter Yulia remain in a critical condition after they were poisoned with a "nerve agent" in the city of Salisbury earlier this month.

The Prime Minister has held Russia culpable for the incident and claimed the country had provided "no credible explanation" for the attack.

May had given Russia a midnight deadline to explain their alleged use of a chemical weapon, which was dismissed as an "ultimatum" by the nation.

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said last week that it was "very difficult to imagine that UK representation [at the World Cup] will go ahead in the normal way" if Russian involvement in the attack was proven.

Johnson was then forced to clarify his comments, which he insisted related to officials and dignitaries rather than the team itself.

The England squad is still due to participate at the tournament, scheduled to run from June 14 to July 15.

