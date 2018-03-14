Sigulda will host the opening event of the 2018-2019 International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup season in December, it has been announced.

The Latvian venue will welcome a joint World Cup in bobsleigh and skeleton for the first time.

The Sigulda Bobsleigh and Luge Track last held a World Cup competition in December 2005 when skeleton races took place on the track.

Athletes will be welcomed to the venue from December 3 to 9 for the opening event of the season.

Two races of the men’s two man bobsleigh will be contested in Sigulda.

Action will then continue in Winterberg, the first of the German events during the eight World Cup circuit.

The track will host competition from December 10 to 16, with the men’s four-man bobsleigh races among the schedule.

German venues will host three events during the World Cup season ©Getty Images

Alternberg will be the third stop from December 31 to January 6, with Königssee bringing the hat-trick of German events to a close between January 7 to 13.

Athletes will then travel to Austria for races in Innsbruck between January 14 and 20 before the final European event of the season in St. Moritz, the Swiss venue holding competition from January 21 and 27.

Lake Placid is then scheduled for stage the penultimate World Cup competition of the season, with races held from February 11 to 17.

The World Cup concludes a week later in Calgary from February 18 to 24.

Athletes will stay in Canada for the IBSF World Championships, due to take place at the 2010 Olympic track in Whistler.

The Championships will be held from February 25 to March 10.

The Sochi 2014 or Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic tracks have not been included on the World Cup calendar.