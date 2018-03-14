Andrew Soule claimed a dramatic Paralympic gold in the men’s cross-country skiing 1.1 kilometre sprint competition here at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in Pyeongchang.

The United States athlete looked to have tied with Belarus’ Dzmitry Loban at the finish line after they both recorded times of 3:31.4, but Soule was adjudged to have just pipped his Belarusian opponent to the post after a photo finish decision.

Soule’s compatriot Daniel Cnossen claimed bronze to pick up his fourth medal of the Games.

The men's sitting event also saw North Korea's sole two athletes at the Games compete in their final event before they head home tomorrow.





However, there was no fairytale ending for them as both Ma Yu Chol and Kim Jong Hyun were knocked out in the first qualification round after finishing 31st and 32nd, respectively.

Although the athletes are leaving Pyeongchang, a four-man North Korean delegation is still expected to attend the Closing Ceremony on Sunday (March 18).

Oksana Masters made it a United States double in the sitting by claiming the women’s title, also over 1.1km, thanks to a time of 4:06.7.

Germany's Andrea Eskau secured the third Paralympic cross-country skiing silver medal of her career with a time of 4:08.8 whilst NPA’s Marta Zainullina retained the bronze medal she won at Sochi 2014 by recording a time of 4:10.4.

Alexander Kolyadin won all three of the races he competed in today ©Getty Images

In the men’s 1.5km standing race, Alexander Kolyadin of Kazakhstan ensured a dominant display throughout the day did not go to waste as he clinched the gold medal.

Kolyadin had won both the qualifying and the semi-final phases of the competition before capping it off by securing victory in the final thanks to a time of 4:19.7.

The silver medal was taken by Japan's Yoshihiro Nitta, who was just 0.8 seconds behind the winner, whilst the bronze medal was shared between Canada's Mark Arendz and Finland's Ilkka Tuomisto, who could not be separated by a photo finish after they both recorded times of 4:20.8

The women's 1.5km standing final saw NPA's Anna Milenina defend the title she won at Sochi 2014, when she competed for Russia, with a time of 5:11.1.

The other two spots on the podium were taken by 17-year-olds with Vilde Nilsen of Norway’s time of 5:14.2 just about enough to clinch silver ahead of Canada’s Natalie Wilkie, who was only a tenth of a second behind in third.

Anna Milenina now has six Paralympic titles across cross-country skiing and biathlon ©Getty Images

Canada's Brian McKeever added a 13th Paralympic gold medal to his collection after he defended the men’s 1.5km visually impaired title he won in Sochi thanks to a time of 4:03.2.

It had looked like the 38-year-old would lose out to Zebastian Modin of Sweden, but the Canadian used all of his experience and remained patient, overtaking Modin on the final corner before sprinting to the finish line.

Modin eventually finished the course in 4:05.7 to claim silver, seven seconds ahead of Jake Adicoff of the United States in the bronze medal position.

The final race of the day saw Belarus’ Sviatlana Sakhanenka record a convincing victory in the women’s 1.5km visually impaired race to secure her second gold of Pyeongchang 2018 following her 15km free win on Monday (March 12).

The 28-year-old completed today’s course in 4:29.0, 14.1 seconds ahead of Sochi 2014 champion Mikhalina Lysova of the NPA team in the silver medal position.

Ukraine's Oksana Shyshkova rounded off the podium thanks her time of 4:45.6.

The cross-country athletes will return to the snow on Saturday (March 17) to compete in middle-distance races.