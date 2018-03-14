Alpine skier Henrieta Farkašová claimed her fourth gold medal of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games after easing to victory in the women's giant slalom visually impaired event today.

Guided by Natalia Subrtova, the Slovakian clocked an overall time of 2 min 23sec to triumph by a huge margin of 5.34 seconds at the Jeongseon Alpine Centre.

Victory sees her add to those in downhill, super-G and super combined.

Farkašová and Subrtova will be looking to claim a fifth and final gold medal when they compete in the women's slalom on Sunday (March 18).

"Any of the girls could stop us but we will not back down, we will definitely fight for that fifth gold," Farkašová said.

"You are not getting bored are you?"

The 31-year-old added: "We had two great runs with just small mistakes here and there.

"We skied smoothly, solid runs, golden runs actually."

The women's visually impaired silver medal went to Great Britain's Menna Fitzpatrick, guided by Jennifer Kehoe.

Australia's Melissa Perrine, guided by Christian Geiger, finished 5.81 seconds back in third.

On a day dedicated to giant slalom events, France's Marie Bochet won the women's standing gold medal with a time of 2:22.92.

Germany's Andrea Rothfuss finished second in 2:25.18, while Canada's Mollie Jepsen came third in 2:25.72.

Norway's Jesper Pedersen secured his country's first gold medal of the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics by winning the men's giant slalom sitting event ©Getty Images

Momoka Muraoka secured Japan their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics, winning the women's sitting competition in 2:26.53.

The Netherlands' Linda van Impelen finished second in 2:29.24, while Austria's Claudia Loesch came third in 2:29.30.

Also opening their gold medal account today were Italy thanks to success for Giacomo Bertagnolli, guided by Fabrizio Casal, in the men's visually impaired event.

Slovakia's Jakub Krako was the silver medallist in 2:15.59 and Canada's Mac Marcoux the bronze medallist in 2:17.51.

In the men's standing competition, Switzerland's Theo Gmur bagged his third gold medal of the Games with a time of 2:12.47.

It follows the 21-year-old's victories in the downhill and super-G events.

Neutral Paralympic Athletes representative Aleksei Bugaev took the silver medal in 2:13.49, while Canada's Alexis Guimond claimed the bronze in 2:13.67.

The final event of the day was the men's sitting and saw Norway's Jesper Pedersen secure his country's first gold medal of the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics.

Pedersen produced the fastest second run to post an overall time of 2:13.45, beating the United States' Tyler Walker by a margin of 0.34 seconds.

Poland's Igor Sikorski rounded out the podium in 2:15.90, opening his nation's medal tally.

Alpine skiing action at the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics is due to continue on Saturday (March 17).

The men's slalom events are scheduled for then with the women's set to take place the following day.