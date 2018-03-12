Sacyr Construcción S.A have been appointed to build and renovate several venues for next year's Pan American and Parapan American Games in Lima.

The Peruvian branch of the global construction company will conduct work in the Callao district of the Peruvian capital city.

They will be tasked with the remodelling of the University of San Marcos Stadium, which will host all of the football matches at next year’s Games.

Renovation of the indoor Miguel Grau Coliseum will also be carried out by the company, with the venue set to have a capacity of 2,400 at the end of the work.

Construction of a multisport facility will also be a key project, with the new venue set to have a capacity of 6,100 spectators.

It will also have the ability to be expanded for 500 seats for specific events.

The facility is due to be the venue for taekwondo and volleyball for the Pan American Games, due take place from July 26 to August 11 next year before being followed by the Parapan American Games from August 23 to September 1.

Sacyr Construcción S.A. were one of 58 companies and consortiums that expressed interest in the tender for the works.

Lima 2019 President Carlos Neuhaus claims the facilities are an investment for the future ©Getty Images

The candidates were narrowed down to a shortlist of seven, before the final decision was made.

The procurement process was handled by the UK Government, as part of a Government-to-Government agreement signed with Peru in April 2016.

It has been claimed that the UK’s new engineering contract model has helped Lima 2019 to significantly speed up its infrastructure projects, as well as ensuring a transparent process.

"We are delighted to have appointed Sacyr Construcción S.A. for the works in Callao," Carlos Neuhaus, Lima 2019 President, said.

"They submitted a strong proposal, which will provide world-class facilities for the athletes of the Americas to fulfil their potential in 2019.

"Lima 2019 is an investment in the future.

"The Games will leave a meaningful legacy for the people of Lima and Peru by delivering new sports facilities to underserved communities and kick-starting a culture shift in sports policy.

"For example, the University of San Marcos will benefit from a world-class stadium, which will be at the disposal of its students and capable of hosting international tournaments."