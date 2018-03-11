China celebrated three gold medals to round off the final day of the opening International Swimming Federation (FINA) Diving World Series leg in Beijing.

Platform competitions provided the focus at the Water Cube, with the men’s, women’s and mixed synchronised events.

Yang Jian, last year’s World Championship bronze medallist, prevailed in the men’s competition.

He finished on a total of 539.55 points to come out on top of a head-to-head battle with compatriot Chen Aisen.

Olympic champion Chen had to settle for second place on a total of 529.05 points.

The podium was rounded off by Russia’s Nikita Shleikher, who finished the competition on 512.05 points.

Jiaqi Zhang also emerged as the winner of a Chinese battle in the women’s event, forcing another Olympic champion into second place.

China's Olympic champion Qian Ren was beaten to gold by team-mate Jiaqi Zhang ©Getty Images

She finished with 439.10 points, with Rio 2016 gold medallist Qian Ren ending second in 432.30.

North Korea’s Kim Kuk Hyang completed the top three, with 369.55 points giving her the bronze medal.

The mixed synchronised competition saw China’s Lin Shan and Lian Junjie secure victory with a tally of 349.56 points.

They were followed by North Korea’s Kim Mi Hwa and Hyon Il Myong on 330.30.

Britain’s Matthew Lee and Lois Toulson ended on 305.10 points to win bronze.

Fuji in Japan is due to host the next World Series event from March 15 to 17.