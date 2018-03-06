The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) believes that the upcoming Winter Paralympic Games here in Pyeongchang are set to break previous broadcasting records.

At least 100 countries will be showing the Games through the services of 47 broadcasters, with the IPC confident that the international audience outside of host country South Korea will break the 1.4 billion mark set at Sochi 2014.

Including viewers in host country Russia, 2.1 billion people watched the Sochi 2014 Paralympics with Russian audiences representing 625 million people in that figure.

Even though the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympics is reportedly struggling to attract a domestic audience, IPC commercial and marketing director Alexis Schaefer believes the upcoming Games will break new records.

"With just three days to go until the Games begin, we have more broadcasters than ever before set to cover the Winter Paralympics which shows the growing global interest in Para-sport," he said.

"What is greatly encouraging is that not only do we have more broadcasters but many of them are also dedicating more airtime across all platforms than previous Games editions.

"Through traditional linear and online coverage, we are confident that we will see an increase in the international audience enjoying the Games outside of the host country.

"I am certain that all those who tune in will enjoy the spectacular sporting action on offer."

Japanese broadcaster NHK will broadcast the most coverage of the upcoming Games with 62 hours of action set to be shown, 30 more than at Sochi 2014.

Additionally, the IPC has announced that more than 810 domestic and international media have been accredited for the Games, 23 per cent more than at Sochi 2014.

As is the case in the television broadcasting of the Games, Japanese outlets are leading the way in the media accreditation department, with the IPC confirming that one-sixth of the 810 accredited media are Japanese.

The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics are due to take place from March 9 to 18.