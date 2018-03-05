The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has formed an independent Ethics Foundation and appointed Nicolas Buompane as its future secretary general.

Both decisions were confirmed at the governing body's Executive Committee meeting in Swiss Olympic capital Lausanne.

Establishing an Ethics Foundation is part of FIG's project to "reinforce its rules and review its structure to fight abuse and all forms of misconduct in the sport", the organisation claimed.

It comes following the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal embroiling USA Gymnastics, which has seen the disgraced former team doctor jailed for up to 175 years.

More than 250 people have accused him of abuse, including American Olympic athletes.

"The FIG's Executive Committee has adopted new policies and procedures for safeguarding and protecting participants in gymnastics," a FIG statement said.

"These are based on the premise that 'every sporting organisation has a responsibility to foster a healthy and respectful environment in which athletes can develop without being harassed, assaulted or abused'.

"These reference documents are intended to provide all FIG member federations with guidelines to help them identify and respond to any instances of harassment, aggression and misconduct.

"In addition, the Executive Committee approved the establishment of an Ethics Foundation.

FIG have announced ethics measures in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal ©Getty Images

"This new entity, which will be independent of the FIG authorities, will be responsible for dealing with any issue related to ethics, misconduct, aggression and other rule violations.

"It will be responsible for contacting the relevant legal authorities and offering support to those affected by these incidents.

"It will be divided into four sections: a new security and protection group, a compliance committee, a disciplinary commission and an appeal tribunal.

"The details of this new structure are to be finalised prior to the next FIG Congress, to be held in Baku in December 2018."

Switzerland's Buompane will take over the secretary general role from his compatriot André Gueisbuhler on Janaury 1, 2019.

He is currently deputy secretary general, a role he has held since November 2007, with his promotion unanimously approved following a proposal from FIG President Morinari Watanabe.

FIG also announced that a team all-around competition will be tested at this year's Trampoline World Championships in Russian city Saint Petersburg.

This will combine individual trampoline, synchronised trampoline, double mini-trampoline and women's and men's tumbling, with the final contested between the top five nations.

Action in Saint Petersburg is due to take place between November 7 and 10.

