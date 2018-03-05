Continental officials claim to be satisfied with preparations for next year's second European Games in Minsk following the latest Coordination Commission inspection visit.

European Olympic Committees (EOC) President Janez Kocijančič was among those who travelled to the Belarus capital for a three-day inspection.

Coordination Commission chair Spyros Capralos and vice-chair Zlatko Mateša were also present along with EOC vice-president Niels Nygaard and secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi.

The trip included a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The EOC is fully satisfied with the preparations that have been made so far, and we are looking forward to the future with optimism and confidence," said Kocijančič afterwards.

"The Minsk 2019 European Games Organising Committee has highly-qualified, well-trained, professional staff working hard to deliver an excellent second edition of the Games.

"I would like to congratulate the Belarusian team for finishing 15th in the Pyeongchang 2018 medal table.

"This was a great effort and reflects the high level of sporting competence here in Belarus.

"Belarus is not only a country that performs well on the field of play, it is also a country with world-class sporting infrastructure and organisation.

"Because of this, we are very confident that the European Games will be a resounding success."

Minsk is the location for the second European Games after Baku played host to the first in 2015 ©YouTube

The second edition of the continental-wide event is due to take place from June 21 to 30 in 2019.

It will feature the sports of badminton, 3x3 basketball, boxing, wrestling, cycling, gymnastics, canoeing, judo, karate, athletics, sambo, archery, shooting, table tennis and beach soccer.

Around 4,000 athletes are set to appear after an inaugural event in Baku in 2015.

Belarus Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov admitted that there is no time to lose with less than 500 days until the Games begin.

"We still have time," he told the BeITA news agency.

"But those who understand what large-scale tasks we are facing say that we don't have that much time."