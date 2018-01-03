Gold Coast 2018 will unveil their full line-up for the "Festival 2018" arts and culture programme next month.

The programme will run throughout the duration of the Games from April 4 to the Closing Ceremony on April 15.

Organisers have claimed they have an "epic" line-up of musicians, as well as visual art and children's shows.

Theatre and dance productions will also feature, as well as a series of indigenous art experiences.

It is hoped the festival will help to leave a cultural legacy in the Australian city when the Games draw to a close.

The festival will take place outside competition venues, with major sites set to be established at several locations, including Surfers Paradise.

Celebration zones will also be located in Brisbane, Cairns and Townsville, which are hosting events outside of Gold Coast.

Organisers hope the experience of the Games will spread to public spaces, parks and beaches as a result of the programme.

NightQuarter will hold a food festival as part of the programme ©Gold Coast 2018

Multi-platinum selling artist Kate Miller-Heidke is among the acts to have already been announced.

The Brisbane-born singer-songwriter will feature on the Queensland Music Stage, which is dedicated to showcasing the state's best musical talent.

Joining Miller-Heidke, an Australian Recording Industry Association-nominated artist, are Queensland four-piece indie-rock band The Jungle Giants and Torres Strait Islands' hip-hop artist Mau Power.

Local musicians Austen and Karl S Williams will also get the opportunity to represent the Gold Coast community on the global stage.

The Queensland Music Stage was curated by the Festival 2018 creative lead - Circa Contemporary Circus - with specialist programming from guest programmers and the Bleach* Festival.

Gold Coast 2018 state food, music and culture will merge at the city's NightQuarter, which is claimed to be one of their premier food and music destinations, home to more than 60 street-food style restaurants and a unique live music space.

NightQuarter will extend its normal trading hours to operate daily from April 4 to 15, which is claimed will cement itself "as the destination for authentic local flavours".