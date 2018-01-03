French star Martin Fourcade and Anastasia Kuzmina of Slovakia will bid to strengthen their leads in the race for the men's and women's overall crowns when the International Biathlon Union World Cup season resumes in Oberhof this week.

Fourcade and Kuzmina, who have both won two Olympic gold medals, are among the headline names due to compete in the German resort.

The event begins tomorrow with the women's 7.5 kilometres sprint race and concludes with relays on Sunday (January 7).

German athletes will be in the spotlight at the first of two home World Cup legs.

Doubts remain over the fitness of defending women's World Cup champion Laura Dahlmeier, who has been suffering with illness.

Dahlmeier has been cleared to compete and resumed training last week but it is not yet known what shape she will be in when she lines up at the start of tomorrow's sprint.

Olympic cross-country skiing bronze medallist Denise Herrmann could be tasked with flying the German flag during the women's events.

Germany's Laura Dahlmeier has been cleared to compete but doubts remain over her fitness ©Getty Images

Herrmann's compatriot Simon Schempp, who sits just outside of the top three on the men's standings, will be aiming to replicate his mass start success at the corresponding event last January.

Erik Lesser, seventh on the leaderboard, is also set to be in action.

Fourcade, who is bidding for a seventh consecutive overall World Cup title, occupies top spot on the men's leaderboard with a total of 432 points.

Johannes Thingnes Bø of Norway follows in second place on 412 points, while Jakov Fak of Slovenia is third with 306.

Kuzmina has a narrow six-point advantage at the summit of the women's leaderboard.

The Slovakian has 302 points, with French competitor Justine Braisaz closely behind on 296.

Kaisa Mäkäräinen of Finland is third on 281 points.