Speed skater Carlijn Schoutens has become the latest athlete to secure a place on the United States team for this year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

Schoutens won the women's 3,000 metres event at the US Olympic team trials for long track at the Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee.

The 23-year-old took victory in a time of 4min 14.02sec to seal the only available women's 3,000m berth for the US at Pyeongchang 2018.

Mia Manganello finished second having clocked 4:15.73, while third went to Petra Acker in 4:18.84.

"It's been a goal for a long time and to make it happen is just unbelievable," said Schoutens.

"I get to go to the Olympics in the 3,000m and I couldn't be happier.

"Once I got past the middle portion, I was feeling pretty confident.

"My legs were still there and I thought if I could carry it through then I would be fine."

Emery Lehman won the men's 5,000m race at the event ©Getty Images

Emery Lehman, who competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, claimed the men's 5,000m national crown in a time of 6:27.906.

Ian Quinn came home in second place and Jeffrey Swider-Peltz Jr followed in third.

The American team currently holds the third reserve in the men's 5000m for the Olympics and Lehman's victory did not guarantee him a place at the Games in the South Korean county.

"I'm just taking it one week at a time," Lehman said.

"Whether I skate at the Olympics in this race or not, isn't in my hands.

"I just wanted to go out there and skate technically-well and have a good race, I think that happened for the most part."

The entire American speed skating team will be formally named at the conclusion of the week's races and will consist of a maximum of eight male and eight female skaters, subject to approval by the United States Olympic Committee.