Newly crowned world champion Mohamed Elshorbagy has closed in on regaining his spot at the top of the Professional Squash Association men's rankings.

The Egyptian beat his brother Marwan in the world final in English city Manchester last month to lift the sport's biggest prize for the first time.

He was previously world number one for 28 months between 2014 and 2017 and is now just 43 points behind rankings leader Gregory Gaultier of France in second position.

Elshorbagy could move above Gaultier, who he beat en-route to glory in Manchester, later this month at the Tournament of Champions.

Both players are set to collide at the event at New York City's Grand Central Terminal.

Women's world champion Raneem El Welily has also closed in on the rankings leader ©Getty Images

Fellow Egyptians Ali Farag and 2016 world champion Karim Abdel Gaward are third and fourth in the standings respectively, with Marwan Elshorbagy fifth.

In the women's standings, Egypt's Manchester winner Raneem El Welily has also cut the gap to top spot as she chases down compatriot Nour El Sherbini.

El Welily beat her rival to win her first world final and is 209 points behind in the rankings.

France's Camille Serme sits third with England's Laura Massaro fourth and Egypt's Nouran Gohar fifth.