Eddie "the Eagle" Edwards is making a brief return to ski jumping by competing in a series of jumps screened as part of New Year's Day celebrations.

Edwards is best known for his plucky performances which captured the heart of the world when finishing last in both normal and large hill events at the Calgary 1988 Winter Olympic Games.

His life was the subject of a Hollywood biopic, Eddie the Eagle, in 2016.

According to The Times, the 54-year-old Briton travelled secretly to Norway to perform a number of ski jumps which are being screened at a traditional New Year's Day parade in London.

He was reportedly handicapped not by his own performances, but by the lack of snow in Norway.

"There was more snow in Gloucestershire than in Oslo," Edwards was quoted as saying.

"We finally found a small 40-metre ski jump three hours’ drive from Oslo.

"It is nerve-racking every time but I've still got it."

Eddie "the Eagle" Edwards has made a rare foray out of ski jumping retirement ©Getty Images

He is now being presented with a special medal at the parade in London to mark his achievement as well as at next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

"I was gobsmacked when I got the call from the parade people asking me to give it a go," Edwards added to The Times.

"At first I didn’t know what to think but I never shirk a challenge and thought why not?

"I have appeared in front of 190,000 before - but never half a million people.

"It’s going to be amazing."