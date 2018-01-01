Norway's Ingvild Flugstad Østberg and Switzerland's Dario Cologna each started the new year in exactly the same way in which they ended the old one by winning Tour de Ski legs in Lenzerheide today.

It came on the final stage of the race to take place in the Swiss resort before the focus switches to Oberstdorf in Germany.

Each leg also doubles as an International Ski Federation Cross Country World Cup leg.

Østberg began the day with a 32.6 second lead in the women's competition and extended this by a further 0.2 seconds after the 10 kilometres free technique pursuit event.

She finished in 26min 48.10sec to triumph by 27.8 seconds over fellow Norwegian Heidi Weng.

"It was like hell today, it was very hard fight," Østberg said.

"I felt the snow was not fast.

"I was gaining seconds on Heidi and then losing them again.

"It's great to have the red bib for another day but I think I will lose it soon."

Jessica Diggens of United States finished third, 1:16.90 behind the winner.

The skiers also occupy the same three positions in the overall standings, once bonus seconds are calculated.

Østberg leads on 56:18.60.

Weng lies 32.8 seconds back with Diggins 1:26.90 behind.

Cologna, meanwhile, continued his superb form on home snow to win the men's 15km pursuit.

He won in 34:56.60 to defeat Russian duo Sergey Ustiugov, second in 35:14.20, and Alexander Bolshunov, who was third in 35:42.10.

Cologna now leads the overall standings by 22.6 seconds on 1:12.46.60.

Ustiugov lies second and Bolshunov third, 55.5 seconds off the leading pace.

The next legs are scheduled for Oberstdorf on Wednesday and Thursday (January 3 and 4).

Action is then scheduled to conclude with two final races in Val di Fiemme in Italy next Saturday and Sunday (January 6 and 7).