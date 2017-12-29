ANTA Sports has unveiled the outfit that members of China’s delegation will wear during the medal ceremonies at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The launch of the outfit took place at the General Administration of Sport of China in Beijing.

It was attended by the likes of Li Yingchuan, Vice-Minister of the General Administration of Sport of China and vice-president of the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC), and Li Yan, chairwoman of the Chinese Skating Association.

Ding Shizhong, ANTA Sports Board chairman and chief executive, and Zheng Jie, ANTA Sports executive director and ANTA Brand President, were also present along with Pu Xuedong, Development Minister of the Organising Committee for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Li Yingchuan received the Pyeongchang 2018 "Champion Dragon Outfit" from Ding as part of the proceedings.

ANTA Sports has been a partner of COC since 2009.

The company has kitted out Chinese athletes at more than 30 major international events over the past eight years, including the four most recent Olympic Games.

In September, ANTA Sports became the official sports apparel partner for Beijing 2022.

Zhang Jiandong, executive vice-president of Beijing 2022 and Vice-Mayor of Beijing, revealed that ANTA will provide Beijing 2022 and the Chinese Olympic team with "sportswear containing typical Chinese elements to showcase China’s national image".

Beijing 2022 launched its marketing programme in February of this year, adding three previous top-tier domestic partners.

Bank of China, Air China and Yili Group are providing banking services, air travel and official dairy products respectively.

China won nine medals at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, comprising three golds, four silvers and two bronzes ©Getty Images

ANTA Sports started a strategic partnership with the Winter Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China back in 2010.

Going forward, ANTA Sports intends to provide high value-for-money snow and ice gears to meet the demand of the ice and snow population and lower the threshold for their participation.

The company is also looking to develop an ice and snow eco-system - a platform that integrates information, exchange of ideas and education.

Additionally, ANTA Sports says it will join forces with Beijing 2022 to launch a series of snow and ice experience events and competitions.

"China’s winter sports are still in the preliminary stage, so ANTA Sports wants to leverage its own strength to encourage more people to participate in the sport and experience its unique appeal," Zheng said.

"The winter sport market will also see exponential growth with an increase in the winter sport population and China’s consumption upgrade, representing huge potential for the industry and its derivative markets.

"ANTA Sports has begun the development of this market since 2010.

"By sponsoring the China winter sport national team and acquiring mature winter sport brands abroad, we are ready to venture into this market.

"ANTA Sports will strive to promote the development of China’s winter sports and to ignite the country’s passion for the sport."