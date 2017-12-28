Costa Rican wheelchair racer Jose Jimenez has targeted success at the Para Central American Games due to begin in Nicaraguan capital Managua on January 21.

Jimenez, who finished 15th in the men's T52-54 marathon at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, is hoping to improve upon the three silver medals he won on home soil at the previous edition of the regional event held in San Jose in 2013.

“I have big expectations,” he said.

“I hope Managua 2018 to be a big celebration of Para sports and stimulate a healthy competition.

“I imagine myself winning gold at this event.

"It would be important for our country.

"I will continue training hard so that I can fulfill my dream of winning a title and give my people great joy.”

Managua has already played host to the Central American Games earlier this month ©ITTF

Jimenez secured second place finishers in the 100, 200 and 400 metres T54 event in San Jose but hopes to do better this time around.

“I left those Games happy for competing and winning medals, but not entirely satisfied because I could not claim a title," he added.

"I remember receiving my racing wheelchair the day I had to compete, so I did not have the time to get used to it.

"Still, it was a nice experience.

“I really hope I can reach my best possible form in the lead-up to the Games and clock good times ahead of the Lima 2019 Parapan American Games.

“I also want to gain further experience because it will help me while I follow the path towards my second Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, in 2020.”

Around 250 athletes from Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama are expected to compete at the second edition of the Para Central American Games, which is scheduled to last for a week until January 28.

They will compete across six sports: athletics, boccia, goalball, powerlifting, swimming and wheelchair basketball.