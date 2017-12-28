International Olympic Committee has gained full gender parity on Twitter

It has been another supremely testing year for the International Olympic Committee (IOC), but, as it draws to a close, the body can point to at least one modest achievement in the edgy field of social media: full gender parity on Twitter.

After two years in which nine women had made it into insidethegames’ year-end listing of the Top 20 IOC members on Twitter, 2017 will go down as the year in which a 10:10 split between the genders was registered.

Two of the three newcomers to this year’s list – Anita DeFrantz and India’s Nita Ambani – were women, whereas two of the three members ousted to accommodate them - Anant Singh and James Tomkins - were men.

Two of the three newcomers to this year’s list of Top 20 IOC members on Twitter– Anita DeFrantz and India’s Nita Ambani – were women ©Getty Images
Moreover, with women also filling numbers 21, 24 and 26 in the 2017 rankings, it seems more than likely that this small landmark will be repeated in future years.

Though many senior figures have still to open accounts, the social media platform continues to gain ground steadily in the Olympic world: this time around, the number of followers collected by the individual in 20th spot was not far off double the 1,534 which secured it last time.

Accompanying analysis of 35 Olympic International Federations (IFs), summer and winter, shows that the vast majority of these too are continuing to add followers at a healthy rate, with wrestling and athletics leading the way.

Nita Ambani, director of the Indian Super League, seen here with former Manchester United players Quinton Fortune, right, and Bojan Djordjic, has joined the top 20 IOC members list on Twitter ©Getty Images
TOP TEN TABLE

(Fastest-growing Twitter followings among 35 Olympic IFs in 2017 - based on December 23 figures)

Sport
Growth percentage
Followers
Account name
1. Wrestling
82
143,000
@wrestling
2. Athletics
78
213,000
@iaaforg
3. Skating
75
43,800
@ISU_Figure
4. Handball
46
19,600
@ihf_info
5. Aquatics
46
61,100
@fina1908
6. Taekwondo
40
33,800
@WorldTaekwondo1
7. Luge
35
1,358
@FIL_Luge
8. Boxing
31
20,900
@AIBA_Boxing
9. Weightlifting
29
13,200
@iwfnet
10. Volleyball
28
137,000
@FIVBVolleyball

