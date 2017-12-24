After starting its journey from Buckingham Palace on March 13 in London, the Queen's Baton arrived in Commonwealth Games host Australia today and will now make its way to Gold Coast.

The Baton arrived in Brisbane in the morning after travelling for 288 days and visiting all of the nations and territories of the Commonwealth.

It marks the 100 days to the Games milestone falling on Christmas Day tomorrow.

Gold Coast 2018 ambassador and swimmer Cameron McEvoy received the Baton from Hugh Graham, the vice-president of the Commonwealth Games Federation for Oceania, following its arrival from New Zealand.

A large crowd, including Games mascot Borobi, gathered to see McEvoy carry the Baton through the arrivals hall on Brisbane International Airport's busiest morning of the year.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was also in attendance, along with Kate Jones, Minister for the Commonwealth Games.

Peter Beattie, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman, and Mark Peters, Gold Coast 2018's chief executive, were also on hand alongside Craig Phillips, the Commonwealth Games Australia chief executive.

The last stop of the Baton's international journey saw it officially handed over to representatives of the Yugambeh Language Group, the traditional custodians of the land on which the majority of the Games will be held, at a ceremony at the Auckland War Memorial Museum in New Zealand.

"For 288 days, the Queen's Baton has showcased our diverse, yet united, Commonwealth community to the world," said Graham.

"Throughout the course of the Relay, the Queen's Baton has found new and unique ways to engage with people from all walks of life, from royalty and world leaders to fishermen, farmers and children.

"Its journey demonstrates the power and reach of the Queen's Baton."

The Queen's Baton Relay started at Buckingham Palace on March 13 ©Getty Images

The first Australian stop for the Baton will be Melbourne Cricket Ground as Australia play England in an Ashes Test Match on December 26.

It will then travel to various events across the country.

On January 25, the Baton Relay will head to the Australian capital Canberra before heading through 40,000 kilometres of Australian territory.

Approximately 3,800 Batonbearers will carry the Baton around Australia.

Beattie said he was excited to welcome the Baton to the country.

"Today is a major milestone for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games," he said.

"After its epic international journey, the Queen's Baton will now embark on a 100-day voyage around Australia, travelling through every state and territory.

"As the ultimate symbol of the Commonwealth Games, the Queen's Baton gives everyday Australians the chance to share the dream of Gold Coast 2018 in the lead-up to April."

McEvoy added: "With the arrival of the Queen's Baton in Australia, the countdown to Gold Coast 2018 is on.

"As a proud Gold Coast athlete, I am looking forward to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete in a global sporting event in my own backyard."

The Commonwealth Games will take place from April 4 to 15.

Prince Charles is due to remove the message placed into the Baton by Queen Elizabeth, during the Opening Ceremony.