Paris 2024 chairman Tony Estanguet claims France being awarded the Rugby World Cup the year before they are due to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games is an "advantage" which will be help boost sport in the country.

This followed the raising of concerns that the two events may battle for resources, interest and sponsorship revenue.

A similar situation in Japan with the Rugby World Cup in 2019 followed by the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has created added pressure and some difficulties.

"I see this more as an advantage which will help us have a positive dynamic in French sport," said Estanguet, a three-time Olympic slalom canoeing champion, today.

"It will held the French sports movement to have more events and more leaders.

"There may be some constraints as we will both have to deliver.

"But, overall, I see it more as an advantage for France."

France was named 2023 Rugby World Cup last month after defeating South Africa 24-15 in the second round of voting in a contest also featuring Ireland.

France were surprisingly awarded the Rugby World Cup for the second time since 2007 last month ©Getty Images

This was despite the South African bid having been recommended by World Rugby in their evaluation report.

The major problem in Japan concerned the delays at the National Stadium originally due to be used for the World Cup.

This venue will still be used for the Olympic Opening Ceremony, but will not now be ready for the World Cup action.

The Yokohama Stadium - which hosted the 2002 FIFA World Cup Final - will be used instead.

A collaborative agreement was signed between the two organisations in April this year so that they could work together better.

"There is a strong appetite for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in France," Estanguet added.

"The private sector is very interested.

"Our main difference [with Japan] is that we already have the stadiums.

"We only require on new stadium [for aquatics] and we already have a good level of testing and experience."