A Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) probe is reportedly underway in the United States investigating corruption allegations surrounding the awarding of the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games to Rio de Janeiro in 2009.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the probe is being spearheaded by the FBI New York field office alongside prosecutors from the US Attorney's Office in Brooklyn.

They obtained a subpoena allegedly showing that the Federal Grand Jury in Brooklyn have been seeking testimony and documents in connection with the Olympics investigation as recently as this summer.

This reportedly indicated that the probe is focusing upon alleged vote-buying as well as possible corruption surrounding Rio 2016 contracting, including for lucrative media and marketing rights.

The Wall Street Journal also reports that a subpoena has been issued to Arthur Cesar de Menezes Soares Filho, the Brazilian businessman nicknamed "King Arthur", at the centre of the allegations.

He is believed to reside in Miami.

Former International Olympic Committee (IOC) member and Rio 2016 Organising Committee chief Carlos Nuzman was charged in October by the Federal Public Prosecutor's Office in Brazil with corruption, tax evasion, money laundering and running a criminal organisation in connection to the successful bid in 2009 for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Former Rio de Janeiro Governor Sérgio Cabral has been sentenced yet again in Brazil today ©Getty Images

Nuzman is suspected of being the main link between Soares and Senegal's former International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) President Lamine Diack, a influential voting member of the IOC eight years ago.

De Menezes allegedly provided at least $1.5 million (£1.2 million/€1.4 million) through a company set-up by Diack's son, Papa Massata, to help solicit the votes of African IOC members in return for supporting Rio 2016.

Namibia's IOC member Frankie Fredericks was absent from September's IOC Session in Lima and has been provisionally suspended by the IAAF as he seeks to clear his name after allegedly receiving funds from Papa Diack during the same period.

Rio was awarded the 2016 Games at the 2009 IOC Session in Copenhagen after defeating US rival Chicago as well as Madrid and Tokyo.

Others already charged in the Brazilian investigation include disgraced former Rio State Governor Sérgio Cabral.

Cabral was today sentenced for a fourth time in relation to corruption charges in the Operation Lava Jato probe.

His total sentences now amount to 87 years.