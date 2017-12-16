Norway's Johannes Thingnes Bø continued his phenomenal start to the International Biathlon Union World Cup season by winning his fourth race in a row in Annecy.

The 24-year-old triple world champion dominated the men's 10 kilometres sprint event at the French venue yesterday and followed that up today by taking the 12.5km pursuit title.

He has now won five of the seven World Cup races held this term and is in formidable form.

Today's victory saw him shoot clean and finish in a time of 32min 52.7sec at the Le Grand Bornand circuit.

Bø also clinched a sprint/pursuit double in Annecy in 2013 and again frustrated France's star Martin Fourcade, who has now finished second on consecutive days after recording two penalties and coming home 1:01.4 behind the winner.

Anton Shipulin achieved a first Russian medal of the season, finishing 1:10.5 behind with one penalty for bronze.

"I am really surprised about my own shape; that I have my fourth win in a row is very untypical of me, because often when I do a good race, I do a bad race after," said Bø.

"It looks like I am more regular now.

"I am really happy and enjoying the moment."

Despite Bø's run, Fourcade remains on top of the World Cup standings with 372 points after ending on the podium at all seven World Cup races this term.

The Frenchman, a two-time Olympic champion and 11-time world champion, is seeking a seventh successive overall World Cup crown.

Laura Dahlmeier won for the first time this season in the women's race ©Getty Images

"I am actually quite satisfied about my performance despite the slow prone and my two mistakes in standing," he said.

"On the other hand, I am struggling to catch my wind because Johannes is simply too good now.

"So I am really satisfied and disappointed."

In the women's 10km pursuit, Germany's defending World Cup champion Laura Dahlmeier came out on top to win for the first time this season.

She claimed her first podium of the term with silver yesterday and improved today, finishing in 30:09.9 with one penalty.

The German finished 14 seconds in front of Annecy's sprint winner Anastasiya Kuzmina of Slovakia, who ended with four penalties.

Bronze went to Italy’s Lisa Vittozzi who was 31.8 seconds back with one fault.

"It is so nice to be on the top of the podium again, especially in this place with such a great atmosphere," said Dahlmeier, a seven-time world champion.

"It was a perfect day for me.

"I tried to focus on myself and the shooting.

"I thought it would be important to shoot well, I did not think about any position or place, I just thought about my shooting."

Kuzmina is still the World Cup leader on 259 points.

Men's and women's mass start races will be held in Annecy tomorrow.