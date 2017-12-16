The United States' Lindsey Vonn claimed her first victory in an International Ski Federation Alpine Skiing World Cup race for almost a year after winning today's women's super-G event in Val d'Isere.

The four-times overall World Cup champion triumphed with a time of 1min 4.86sec in the French resort.

It secured her a 78th career World Cup win and a first since she came out on top in the downhill in German town Garmisch-Partenkirchen in January.

"I had a bad start to the season and now I'm at a much better level," Vonn told Swiss television.

"This win is very important for me."

Italy's Sofia Goggia was the runner-up in 1:05.17, while Norway's Ragnhild Mowinckel finished third in 1:05.25 to secure her first-ever World Cup podium.

The race was re-scheduled from last Friday (December 8), when it was cancelled in St. Moritz in Switzerland.

Another women's super-G event is due to be held in Val d'Isere tomorrow.

Norway's Aksel Lund Svindal won today's men's downhill event in Val Gardena ©Getty Images

American slalom specialist Mikaela Shiffrin still leads the overall standings on 521 points.

A men's downhill event also took place today in Italian resort Val Gardena, where Aksel Lund Svindal led a Norwegian one-two finish ahead of Kjetil Jansrud.

Svindal posted a time of 1:57.00 to make it back-to-back downhill race wins following his triumph in Beaver Creek in the US earlier this month.

The 34-year-old, who suffered a serious knee injury in January, now has six wins to his name in Val Gardena and 34 in all disciplines across all venues.

Jansrud finished in 1:57.59 to take the silver medal, while Austria’s Max Franz, the runner-up in yesterday’s super-G, rounded out the podium in 1:57.85.

Svindal leads the overall World Cup standings with 374 points.

Jansrud is second with 329 points, while another Norwegian, Henrik Kristoffersen, is third with 285.

Next on the calendar is a giant slalom event in Alta Badia in Italy tomorrow.

It will be followed by a parallel giant slalom race on Monday (December 18).