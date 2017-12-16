The current British number two tennis player, Aljaž Bedene, has informed the International Tennis Federation (ITF) that he has decided to once again represent Slovenia as he wants to play at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2020.

A place on the Slovenian Davis Cup squad has become available following the departure of long-term captain Blaz Trupej, who competed at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Born in the Slovene capital Ljubljana, Bedene had initially decided to switch allegiances to Britain due to perceived "limitations" on his career in Slovenia.

After starting his application in 2008, Bedene was granted British citizenship in March 2015 and immediately became number two behind two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

However, he was not able to represent Britain in the Davis Cup having been ruled ineligible after competing in the tournament for Slovenia.

With players needing to represent their nation in the Davis Cup between Olympic cycles to compete at the Games, he is also unable to represent Britain at the Olympics.

Aljaž Bedene attended practice sessions, such as this one in Birmingham, with the GB Davis Cup team but was unable to play in a competitive match ©Getty Images

In a statement on social media, the 28-year-old said: "I want to share with you that I have informed the ITF of my intention to represent Slovenia, my country of birth, from January 1, 2018.

"One of my main goals for my career going forward will be to play at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

"I have proudly called Britain my home for the last nine years and so many people there have made me feel welcome both in the UK and abroad.

"I am also particularly grateful for the support the LTA [Lawn Tennis Association] have shown me in that time and in fighting my case for GB Davis Cup eligibility.

"At this stage in my career, I do not want to miss the opportunity to compete in the Davis Cup and the Olympics, two events that mean so much to me and that is what has informed my decision.

"This has not been easy and, again, I would like to thank everyone for their support.”

The LTA, the governing body for British tennis, said it understood the decision.

"We have always been realistic with regard to the ITF's eligibility appeals process and supported Aljaž's battle to secure his Davis Cup eligibility for Great Britain," a statement read.

"It is a shame that this case did not warrant an exception, but we absolutely respect Aljaž's wish to fulfil his international ambitions at both Davis Cup and the Olympics."