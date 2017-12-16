World ParaVolley (WPV) has announced that the final qualification tournament for the 2018 World Championships will take place in Jeju in South Korea.

The event will be held in cooperation with the Korean Volleyball Association for the Disabled (KOVAD) and the Jeju Volleyball Association for the Disabled (JVAD).

Games will take place at the Sarabong Multi-Gym in Jeju City from March 27 to April 1.

The President of KOVAD, Lee Jae Hwal, said his organisation was proud to be given the opportunity to host the qualifying event.

"This is just beginning," he said.

"We will prepare our first international event as much as possible to ensure it is successful."

The Netherlands will host the 2018 WPV World Championships in July ©WPV

Ko Eun Sil, President of JVAD, added: "This will be a big challenge, but we will not stop.

"We will welcome our WPV friends from all over the world to Jeju."

Following a recent inspection of the site, Barry Couzner, President of WPV said: "This has been one of the best inspection visits ever and World ParaVolley wishes to thank KOVAD and the JVAD for their hospitality and cooperation.

"We will have a great World Championships qualification event next March, without a doubt."

The 2018 WPV World Championships will take place in The Netherlands from July 15 to 22, with 16 men's and 16 women's teams taking part.