The International Swimming Federation (FINA) and International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) have become the latest bodies to confirm they have received new information from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) about Russian athletes implicated in a database obtained from the Moscow Laboratory.

It comes after the names of around 300 Russian athletes were given to International Federations (IFs) by WADA in Lausanne on Thursday (December 14).

All of the athletes are thought to have tested positive before being awarded negative results between April 2012 and September 2015.

FINA has confirmed that it has taken note of new information from the laboratory information management system (LIMS) database, which was obtained by WADA last month, and other related information.

"We will study them carefully," the organisation said in a statement sent to TASS.

"We will also work closely with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and WADA on all necessary investigations.

"The protection of honest, clean athletes has always been our priority."

The FIVB said it is in the process of studying and analysing the information from WADA.

"If necessary, we will act in accordance with the medical and anti-doping regulations of the FIVB," the organisation said in a statement sent to TASS.

"The International Volleyball Federation pursues a policy of zero tolerance in matters of doping.

"It is 100 per cent committed to protecting clean athletes."

Names of 300 Russian athletes have been handed to International Federations ©Getty Images

FINA and the FIVB have followed world football's governing body FIFA in confirming they have received new information from WADA.

One IF that has confirmed it has not received anything is the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

"The FIG did not receive any lists of Russian athletes from WADA," the organisation told TASS.

WADA director of intelligence and investigations, Günter Younger, informed representatives of more than 25 IFs of the names of the 300 Russian athletes under suspicion.

They claim to be confident that new evidence will ensure that cases which "have previously hit a dead-end can be resumed and new cases can be initiated - a number of which we believe will result in athletes being sanctioned".

Both summer and winter sports were among 60 IF representatives present in Lausanne alongside officials from the IOC, International Paralympic Committee and other unspecified anti-doping organisations.

Athletes identified include those who would be expected to compete at next year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The obtaining of the LIMS database, achieved without Russian cooperation, was hailed as a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into institutional doping and sample tampering by the world's largest country.

It is thought to have corroborated much of the evidence provided by whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of the Moscow Laboratory.

A copy of the information in the LIMS database was given to the IOC-commissioned Schmid Commission before their recommendation last week which culminated in their verdict that there was a "systemic manipulation" of the anti-doping system at events including Sochi 2014.

This led to the IOC ruling that Russian athletes must compete under a neutral flag at Pyeongchang 2018.