Several holiday events have been launched in Moscow’s Sokolniki Park today, dedicated to the 2019 Winter Universiade in the Russian city of Krasnoyarsk.

Visitors to Sokolniki Park will learn about the preparations for the Games in Krasnoyarsk and join athletes for various exercises on the ice.

One of these exercises will be professional figure skaters providing free skating lessons which will take place every week from Friday to Sunday, between 10am and 12pm local time.

The frequency of these lessons will increase during the New Year holidays, from January 3 to 7, with events taking place daily from 10am to 12pm.

These lessons are accessible to everybody and will be provided free of charge.

December 22 will see a performance by 50 pairs of dancers on the ice rink in Sokolniki Park ©Krasnoyarsk 2019

The official start of the holiday season will be celebrated at Sokolniki Park on December 22 with a performance by 50 pairs of dancers in Winter Universiade 2019 branded uniforms.

The performance will start at 2pm and will be streamed live on social media via the official Vkontakte page of the Winter Universiade 2019.

After the event, spectators will be invited into the park's Nornickel pavilion to learn more about the 2019 Games.

The pavilion, which is open daily from 10am to 10pm until January 10, will also feature an Apine skiing simulator, a photo booth and a bar serving sbiten, a traditional hot Russian drink.

Additionally, staff will run sports quizzes and table football, hockey and curling tournaments.

The 2019 Winter Universiade is scheduled to take place in Krasnoyarsk from March 2 to 12.