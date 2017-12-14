Narinder Batra has targeted bidding for major events including the 2026 Commonwealth Games after being elected President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) today.

Batra, who also heads the International Hockey Federation, polled 143 of the 160 votes during an Annual General Meeting held at "Olympic Bhawan" in New Delhi to replace N. Ramachandran.

Former All-India Tennis Association President Anil Khanna received 13 votes in opposition despite withdrawing beforehand, though, in a sign that Batra does not enjoy complete support.

Khanna's name remained on the ballot paper because he pulled-out after the closing of nominations.

Batra is now one of the few figures to lead an International Federation and a National Olympic Committee at the same time.

"Once I settle down, the IOA will take a proposal to the Government to host the 2032 Olympics, 2030 Asian Games and 2026 Commonwealth Games," Batra was quoted as saying by Sports Keeda afterwards.

"We should think big but hosting these Games depends on [the] Government as it is the Government which will sanction the funds.

"The IOA hopes to work with the Government in a conducive atmosphere.

"We want to have a good relation with the Government but at the same time, the Government will also have to draw the line.

N. Ramachandran had served as IOA President since 2014 but did not stand for a second term ©Getty Images

Rajeev Mehta was also re-elected as secretary general for a second term elsewhere today after standing unopposed for the position.

Handball Federation of India general secretary, Anandeshwar Pandey, was also elected as treasurer, while Jharkhand Olympic Association chief R. K. Anand defeated Kabaddi Federation of India President J. J. S. Gehlot by 96 votes to 35 for the post of senior vice-president.

The elections followed months of wrangling in the IOA.

A first area of disagreement involved an aborted appointment of Abhay Singh Chautala and fellow former IOA chief Suresh Kalmadi as honorary life Presidents.

Kalmadi, IOA President from 1996 to 2012, spent 10 months in jail from April 2011 to January 2012 on alleged corruption charges related to his leadership of the of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

He was charged with conspiracy, forgery and misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act, but is yet to face trial.

Chautala was elected IOA President in 2012 but left the post and was replaced by Ramachandran after the IOA were suspended by the International Olympic Committee for Government interference in the election.

Former World Squash Federation President Ramachandran then came under growing pressure not to stand again after 21 of 27 Council members made it clear that they would oppose him.