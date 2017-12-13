Narinder Batra is poised to be elected President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) during an Annual General Body Meeting after the withdrawal of all of his rivals for the position.

Elections are due to take place during the meeting in "Olympic Bhawan" in New Delhi tomorrow after N. Ramachandran announced, amid declining support last month, that he would not stand for a second term in office.

Batra, also President of the International Hockey Federation and an IOA Executive Council member until 2014, has survived a Public Interest Litigation filed by lawyer and sports activist Rahul Mehra challenging his eligibility to stand.

The IOA constitution stipulates that only current members of the Executive Council can run for the top job but, unusually, returning officer S. K. Mendiratta ruled that members of the 2012 to 2014 Council, such as Batra, are also eligible.

The Delhi High Court ruled that it was not for them to interfere in this decision.

Batra was initially due to face opposition from former All-India Tennis Association President Anil Khanna and Indian Weightlifting Federation President Birendra Baishya.

Both of these officials have withdrawn, however, although Khanna's name is expected to still be on the ballot paper as he pulled out after the November 29 nominations deadline.

Khanna claimed to be supporting Batra's candidacy and withdrawing to "keep the IOA family united".

N Ramachandran decided not to run for a second term as IOA President ©Getty Images

Rajeev Mehta is also set to be re-elected unopposed as secretary general.

Jharkhand Olympic Association chief R. K. Anand will take on Kabaddi Federation of India President Janardhan Singh Ghelot for the senior vice-president position.

The elections will follow months of wrangling in the IOA.

A first area of disagreement involved an aborted appointment of Abhay Singh Chautala and fellow former IOA chief Suresh Kalmadi as honorary life Presidents.

Kalmadi, IOA President from 1996 to 2012, spent 10 months in jail from April 2011 to January 2012 on alleged corruption charges related to his leadership of the of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi.

He was charged with conspiracy, forgery and misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act, but is yet to face trial.

Chautala was elected IOA President in 2012 but left the post and was replaced by Ramachandran after the IOA were suspended by the International Olympic Committee for Government interference in the election.

Former World Squash Federation President Ramachandran then came under growing pressure not to stand again after 21 of 27 Council members made it clear that they would oppose him.

A full agenda can be found here.