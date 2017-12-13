Olympian Mandy Bujold is among the seven boxers to have been nominated to represent Canada at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Bujold, who competed at Rio 2016, will attend the Commonwealth Games for the second time after winning flyweight bronze at Glasgow 2014.

She will be joined on the Gold Coast 2018 by three fellow women - lightweights Sabrina Aubin and Caroline Veyre, and middleweight Tammara Thibeault - and three men - bantamweight Eric Basran, light welterweight Thomas Blumenfeld and light heavyweight Harley-David O’Reilly.

Boxing Canada says it is confident that the team will offer "great chances" to contribute to the country’s medal count.

"It’s truly an honour and a privilege to have been nominated to the Commonwealth Games," O’Reilly said.

"After years of hard work and sacrifices, I’m fulfilling one of my biggest dreams - to represent my country in Olympic-style boxing at a major Games.

"I am confident that we will obtain great performances with this amazing team and that each athlete has the potential to medal."

The Gold Coast 2018 boxing tournament will be held from April 5 to 14 at Oxenford Studios, which is home to Hollywood blockbusters.

It is claimed Canada will be fielding a stellar roster which combines "veteran leadership and youthful pugilists".

Gold Coast 2018 will provide the first multi-sports Games environment for five boxers on the team.

Caroline Veyre is one of four women nominated to the team ©Getty Images

"It was a very difficult decision to select our team with the great number of boxers striving to represent Canada on the international stage," Pat Fiacco, Boxing Canada’s President said.

"Our team, for the most part, is new as we start the pathway to Tokyo 2020.

"Even though this team has limited international experience, each athlete is more than capable of winning medals and we see improvements every time they step in the ring.

"Mandy’s leadership will certainly elevate the team’s performance."

A last training camp for the Canadian team is due to take place at Smithy’s Gym in Toowoomba.

The aim of this will be to put the final touches on the athletes’ preparation and to acclimatise them to the time difference.

National team coach João Carlos Barros and high-performance director Daniel Trépanier will be leading the team in and out of the ring.

Canada won a total of three medals in boxing at Glasgow 2014 with Samir El Mais winning men’s heavyweight gold and Ariane Fortin claiming women’s middleweight silver to add to Bujold’s bronze.

"Boxing is always an exciting sport to watch and I look forward to welcoming and supporting the seven men and women nominated today by Boxing Canada to the 2018 Commonwealth Games," Claire Carver-Dias, Canada’s Chef de Mission, said.

"With their triple-medal performance at the last Games, I know that they will be a podium threat once again next April."

The entire Canadian team will be officially announced by Commonwealth Games Canada in March 2018.

Gold Coast 2018 is due to take place from April 4 to 15 with more than 4,000 athletes from 70 countries set to participate.