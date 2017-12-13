United States' Charlotte Rose and Uruguay's Dolores Moreira Fraschini are locked in a see-saw battle for the women's laser radial lead at the 2017 Youth Sailing World Championships in Sanya.

Rose and Fraschini proved a level above the rest of the fleet once again on a third day of competition which once again took place in variable breezes at the Sanya Serenity Marina in China.

Both enjoyed a first and a fourth place finish in two races today to leave Rose on eight points and four ahead of her South American rival.

Three races remain, but Fraschini still has a chance to close the deficit due to having a lower discard score.

"Today I had a first and a fourth and she [Rose] had a fourth and a first so the level is good and the competition is super high," said Fraschini, a silver medal winner at the 2015 Pan American Games.

"We are doing our best and now we are first and second and we have to try and keep our performance consistent for the coming races.

"I have a better discard than her so maybe I can play with that in the next races."

Luciana Cardozo of Argentina lies a distant third on 32 points.

Yoav Cohen of Israel is among the contenders in the laser radial class ©World Sailing

Russia's Daniil Krutskikh holds a two point lead over Italy's Guido Gallinaro on a total of 28 in the corresponding men's event.

Josh Armit of New Zealand sits third on 34 points.

Israel's Yoav Cohen and China's Chen Hao are locked in another exciting tussle in the men's R:SX class.

Cohen currently holds a slender two point lead with a score of 15.

"The Chinese are really good and with light winds they can perform well which means every minute I have try my best to win," he said.

"The Chinese RS:X sailors come to events once a year and it's always a surprise to see someone good.

"It's pretty close racing but it's good because it's making it harder for me and I learn a lot from that.”

Sil Hoekstra of The Netherlands is 14 points behind the leader in third.

Racing is set to resume tomorrow with the event set to conclude on Saturday (December 16).