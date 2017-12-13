West Papua, Christmas Island and Hawaii are among territories mooted for future editions of the Pacific Games and Pacific Mini Games as concerns were raised over the integration of Australia and New Zealand.

This was discussed during a Pacific Games Council Forum held during the ongoing edition of the Pacific Mini Games in Port Vila, Vanuatu.

Other territories considered were Bouganville and Easter Islands as well as Australian and New Zealand.

None have officially been approved, however, although they could "in future become associate members with certain voting rights".

It was explained afterwards that "a couple of countries were a bit weary of Australia and New Zealand becoming full members, as they could dominate the Pacific Games".

Australian Olympic Committee vice-president Helen Brownlee said that they were" sensitive to the sentiments of the islands and would only enter sports where the islands were strong in such as weightlifting and rugby sevens".

“We will definitely be sending teams to the 2019 [Pacific] Games in Apia but it’ll depend on the individual federations," she was quoted as saying.

“We have to go back to our sports for 2019.

"Athletics said no because standards were not high.

“This time we sent a development team,”

Australia and New Zealand participated for the first time at the 2015 Pacific Games in Port Moresby across the four sports of sailing, taekwondo, rugby sevens and weightlifting.

Action continued in basketball at the Pacific Mini Games ©Vanuatu 2017

The Forum came as sporting action continued in Vanuatu.

Fiji produced one of the most impressive performances today in women's 3x3 basketball after a 15-8 win over Solomon Islands.

Papua New Guinea edged Samoa 10-8 while Vanuatu beat Nauru 10-7.

Vanuatu and Fiji each enjoyed success elsewhere in athletics.

Charley Simon of Vanuatu won the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase in 9min 44.37.

He outsprinted team-mate Nawka Lelo Jack, second with 9:48.54, and Kaspar Simbai from Papua New Guinea, third with 9.55.81.

Fiji's Senokonoko Miriama triumphed over 400m in 57.34.

Tinai Elenani also took Fijian silver in 57.90 while Malamut Nancy managed Papua New Guinean bronze with 58.24.

Action will continue tomorrow.