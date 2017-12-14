An exhibition has been opened in Zagreb to mark 30 years since the Croatian capital played host to the Summer Universiade.

Entitled "30 years since Universiade 1987", the exhibition is located in the Nikola Tesia Technical Museum.

According to Prvi.hr, it features a collection of memorabilia connected with an event that took place when Zagreb was still part of the former Yugoslavia.

"We have medals from the Games, original posters, uniforms, toys and other memorabilia," exhibition author Igor Novaković was reported as saying by Total Croatia News.

"Interestingly, Nedjeljko Dragić, the author of Zagi, the Games’ mascot, redrew him again, but now 30 years older.

"The drawing arrived from Germany."

Novaković has been collecting souvenirs related to Zagi, which was a squirrel.

"At one fair, I accidentally came across Zagi," he said.

"He was all dusty, but his smile immediately returned me to my childhood.

"I started looking for memorabilia and the collection grew.

"My initial goal was not to have an exhibition, but to remember it for myself."

The exhibition was opened by Zagreb Mayor Milan Bandić.

"The opening of the exhibition highlights the part of our history which we can all be proud of," he said.

"It shows children that with dedicated work, solidarity and will, we can create an image that will be deeply engraved in the history of Croatia and our city."

The 1987 Summer Universiade was held under the slogan of "World of Youth for the World of Peace".

Croatian basketball player Dražen Petrović, who died in a car accident in 1993 at the age of 28 , lit the Universiade flame.

The exhibition is due to be open until February 4.