Australian Taekwondo chief executive Joelie Chisholm has decided not to extend her contract beyond the end of this year, she has announced.

Chisholm has been with the national governing body since October 2015.

The Australian Taekwondo Board said it respected her decision to vacate the role.

Chairman Raff Di Renzo claimed that Chisholm has achieved much during her tenure with Australian Taekwondo.

The most notable thing, according to Di Renzo, was the reinstatement of Australian Sports Commission funding for both community participation in taekwondo and high-performance sports.

The appointment of national coaching director Karim Dighou and participation manager Ben Dixon are described by Australian Taekwondo as the immediate benefits of this.

Hayder Shkara was one of four athletes that represented Australia in taekwondo at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"The above would not have been possible had Australian Taekwondo not achieved its first positive financial results, and clean audit, since the new entity was formed," a statement from the body said.

"Joelie was instrumental in delivering these positive results.

"We congratulate Joelie for the success that she has brought us, and we join the Australian Taekwondo family in wishing Joelie and her family the very best for the future."

Australia entered four athletes into taekwondo competition at last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Safwan Khalil, Hayder Shkara, Caroline Marton and Carmen Marton all competed for the country.

Khalil was the most successful, reaching the quarter-finals of the under-58 kilograms event, where he was beaten by Thailand’s Tawin Hanprab.