Chris Froome has claimed the International Cycling Union (UCI) were right to examine test results after the Team Sky rider was notified of an Adverse Analytical Finding at the Vuelta a Espana.

The Briton was founded to have had Salbutamol in excess of 1000 nanograms per millilitre in a sample collected on September 7.

The UCI stated that Froome was informed of the finding on September 20, with analysis having since confirmed the result.

Team Sky confirmed the test showed concentration of 2,000 nanograms per millilitre, twice the allowed limit.

The team added that none of the other 20 urine tests taken by Froome required any further information.

The UCI have requested more information, following the finding.

“It is well known that I have asthma and I know exactly what the rules are,” Froome said in statement.

“I use an inhaler to manage my symptoms [always within the permissible limits] and I know for sure that I will be tested every day I wear the race leader’s jersey.

“My asthma got worse at the Vuelta so I followed the team doctor’s advice to increase my Salbutamol dosage.

“As always, I took the greatest care to ensure that I did not use more than the permissible dose.

“I take my leadership position in my sport very seriously.

“The UCI is absolutely right to examine test results and, together with the team, I will provide whatever information it requires.”

The test came after stage 18 of the Vuelta a Espana ©Getty Images

Froome emerged as the winner of the Vuelta, with the Briton achieving a historic double, having also won the Tour de France back in July.

He faces the prospect of losing the Vuelta title and the possibility of a ban should he prove unable to offer an adequate explanation to the UCI.

World Anti-Doping Agency rules state that presence in urine of salbutamol in excess of 1,000 nanograms per millilitre is presumed not to be an intended therapeutic use of the substance.

An athlete would have to prove through a controlled study that the abnormal result was the consequence of a therapeutic dose by inhalation) up to the maximum dose.

Team Sky stated that Salbutamol is permitted by WADA rules, without the need for a TUE, when inhaled up to a limit of 1,600 micrograms over a period of 24 hours and no more than 800mcg over 12 hours.

“There is considerable evidence to show that there are significant and unpredictable variations in the way Salbutamol is metabolised and excreted. As a result, the use of permissible dosages of Salbutamol can sometimes result in elevated urinary concentrations, which require explanation,” a statement read.

“A wide range of factors can affect the concentrations, including the interaction of Salbutamol with food or other medications, dehydration and the timing of Salbutamol usage before the test.”

Team Sky principal Sir David Brailsford stated he was confident Chris Froome had followed medical guidance and remained within the permissible dose ©Getty Images

“There are complex medical and physiological issues which affect the metabolism and excretion of Salbutamol,” said Sir David Brailsford, Team Sky principal.

“We’re committed to establishing the facts and understanding exactly what happened on this occasion.

“I have the utmost confidence that Chris followed the medical guidance in managing his asthma symptoms, staying within the permissible dose for Salbutamol.

“Of course, we will do whatever we can to help address these questions.”