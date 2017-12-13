International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commission chairman John Coates has praised Tokyo 2020 for the attention given to reconstruction efforts in areas affected by the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011.

Coates made the assertion at an official Coordination Commission arranged by Tokyo 2020, where members were served produce from three prefectures affected by the disaster.

The areas of Fukushima, Miyagi and Iwate were devastated by a tsunami, which was triggered by a major earthquake.

The natural disasters killed around 16,000 people, while it also caused a nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant.

Numerous countries opted to ban importing food products from the affected areas over fears of potential contamination, but several have recently eased their restrictions.

It is hoped the dinner would help to remove any stigma associated to food produced in the regions.

Takuya Tasso, Yoshihiro Murai and Masao Uchibori, Governors of the Iwate, Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures, respectively, were in attendance at the dinner.

They were joined by Masayoshi Yoshino, Reconstruction Agency Minister, as well as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently called from countries to lift restrictions on food from the three affected prefectures

“We have had some very pleasurable welcomes and lovely dinners while we have been coming here,” said Coates.

“There clearly have not been any as significant.

“To share an evening with the three Governors of the most affected areas by the tsunami, we sincerely thank them for being here and sharing with us the fruits of the reconstruction in your prefectures.

“We share a particular affection with you.

“We hope the power of sport, the Olympics and Paralympics, provides your people and particularly your children with inspiration as the recovery continues from 2011.

“We are very conscious of our responsibility in this area, we were very pleased the organising committee has given so much attention to the reconstruction efforts.

“We are pleased to have baseball and softball matches in the region, along with one football match and we are sure to be visiting the prefectures with the torch relay and other engagements.

“We are pleased to pay our small part.”

The dinner was aimed at reflecting the specialities produced in the affected areas, along with a variety of fish.

Among the items of the menu were scallops, swordfish and salmon, as well as three different types of beef from the prefectures, which are located in the Tohoku region.

Rice also featured, as officials aimed to highlight the safety of the produce.

The European Union opted to ease import restrictions on farm and marine products, including rice.

Hong Kong, the United States, Taiwan, China and South Korea are among those to still have restrictions in place.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe recently called upon nations to lift restrictions on imports of food from the affected areas.

Masayoshi Yoshino, Reconstruction Agency Minister, thanked IOC officials for their support

Standards are deemed to stricter on food than in countries worldwide, which have led to officials stating that the produce should be considered safe.

“I would like to thank you for organising this dinner, utilising food coming from the three prefectures,” said Yoshino.

“Let me thank all of you gathered here for your fantastic support of the reconstruction efforts, after the East Japan earthquake and tsunami.

“I would like to render my heartfelt appreciation to all of you.”

Tokyo 2020 have sought to involve recovering areas in the build-up to and during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It was announced in March that Fukushima would host at least one baseball and softball game during the Olympics.

The Fukushima prospect was first mooted last year following a meeting between IOC President Thomas Bach and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, as a way to revitalise the area.

It is hoped that Fukushima could stage the opening match of competition.

Koike praised the support of countries in the reconstruction efforts since the natural disaster six years ago.

The Tokyo Governor asserted the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games would show Japan had recovered.

“Since the bid for the 2020 Games, we have been receiving cooperation and support from countries to the devastated areas,” she said.

“It would be the best policy to return the friendship and encouragement from around the world to show the recovered Japan in 2020 to the world.

“We have sought to cheer up the area and we have sent our best coaches to help schoolchildren there.

“Together, with all of you, we will make an all-out, all Japan effort to prepare for the Games.”