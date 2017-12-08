France ended Romania's unbeaten streak with a superb victory today in Group A at the Women's Handball World Championships in Germany.
Romania, the defending bronze medal winners, had won each of their first four matches and had already ensured a first place finish in the group.
But France, chasing a first World Championship medal since they won silver in 2011, began superbly and cruised into a 17-7 lead at the halfway point in the Trier Arena.
Romania constantly challenged but will not able to close the gap as they slipped to a 17-26 defeat.
Both teams progress from the group along with Slovenia and Spain.
Angola defeated Paraguay 32-28 in a battle between two already-eliminated teams elsewhere today in the group at the same venue.
In Group B, Hungary enjoyed a thrilling 30-29 win over Czech Republic at the EgeTrans Arena in Bietigheim-Bissengen.
Poland are eliminated despite thrashing Argentina 38-20 in the group's earlier contest.
Montenegro progressed after a equally exciting 24-24 draw with Brazil in Group C at the Large EWE Arena in Oldenburg.
Japan also qualified for the last 16 in the group after they won 31-13 over Tunisia.
The Netherlands, the silver medal winners in 2015, defeated hosts Germany 31-23 at the Arena Leipzig.
China finish bottom of the six-team group on points difference despite a 26-26 draw with fifth place Cameroon today.