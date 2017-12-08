The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have dismissed claims President Thomas Bach is hopeful of visiting North Korea this month to discuss their potential participation at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics as "pure speculation."

South Korean Government officials had reportedly suggested the IOC are in talks with Pyongyang, the capital of North Korea, regarding a visit.

"The IOC is believed to be in talks with North Korea over President Bach's possible trip to Pyongyang for consultations over the North's participation in the Pyeongchang Olympics," a source said, according to Yonhap.

The South Korean news agency quotes another source as saying: "If Bach's trip is realised, it can be a positive sign for North Korea's participation in the Games.”

When contacted by insidethegames, the IOC stated the reports were "pure speculation."

Pyeongchang 2018 declined to comment on the reports when contacted by insidethegames.

Any visit would need to have the approval of the North Korean Government, while it would mark a shift from the IOC’s position earlier this year.

Bach vowed not to become involved in diplomatic discussions over the tense situation on the Korean peninsula in the build-up to the Pyeongchang 2018.

Speaking at the IOC Session in Lima during September, Bach claimed it was the “last thing” the organisation wanted to do.

Pyeongchang 2018 President Lee-hee Boem has previously expressed his hope North Korea would compete at the Games ©Getty Images

This is a political matter," he said.

"The last thing that the IOC wants to do is to be involved in negotiations over nuclear arms and military ambitions.

"We will be appealing that diplomacy and peace can prevail.

"We will carefully observe.

"We are not getting involved in this."

The IOC have claimed to have been "closely monitoring" the situation but that it is currently safe for competition.

South Korean officials and Games organisers have also repeatedly promised that the event will be safe to attend.

The IOC are depending on the success of the Olympic Truce signed last month, despite host nation Russia having invaded the Crimea region of Ukraine during the truce window of the last Winter Games in Sochi in 2014.

Concerns have been raised by National Olympic Committees in recent months, as tensions continue to rise between North Korea - located just 50 miles north of Pyeongchang - and the United States.

Thomas Bach claimed at the IOC Session in Lima that the organisation would avoid entering diplomatic discussions on the Korean Pennisula ©Getty Images

United States' Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has claimed that it remains an "open question" if athletes from the country will participate at next year's Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang because of security fears.

The United States Olympic Committee (USOC), though, insist they still plan to take full teams.

French Sports Minister Laura Flessel has already warned that if the crisis deepened and "our security cannot be assured, the French Olympics team will stay at home".

Alfons Hörmann, President of the German Olympic Sports Confederation, also claimed he would understand if his country's athletes did not want to compete because of safety concerns.

It is thought that ensuring North Korean involvement at the Games would help to ensure the safety of next year’s event and reduce tensions.

Figure skaters Ryom Tae-Ok and Kim Ju-sik have qualified for the Games, but it remains to be seen whether the pair will participate.

Last month, South Korea’s Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan admitted they were expecting a last minute decision from North Korea on whether they would take part.

The Games are set to run from February 9 to 25.