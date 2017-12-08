Coordination Commission chairman Bruce Robertson has claimed Gold Coast will prove an excellent host for next year’s Commonwealth Games, which he believes will provide the city with a unique opportunity.

Robertson made the assertion at the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games Federation’s (CGF) final Coordination Commission before the multi-sport event.

Having concluded their review, the CGF vice-president stated that solid foundations were in place to ensure the Games would prove a success.

“There is a clear sightline to the Games, we have a very good sense of where people are at and what they are going to be doing over the next few months,” Robertson said.

“It is nice to be able to see all the solutions come together in real and tangible terms, with people really focused on what is going to happen at Games-time.

“There is a solid foundation in place, which we would expect to see at this point in time.

“We have followed up on a couple of areas of key interest from the Chef de Mission meeting in October, such as the visa process.

“The team have taken action to minimise disruption for business and help people.”

The Commission aimed to ensure compliance with the commitments made in the Host City contract, including making sure legacy commitments are delivered.

They also sought to offer technical expertise as the countdown continues towards the Games.

GC2018 is on time and on budget ... confirmed at final CGF Coordination Commission #gc2018 #sharethedream pic.twitter.com/u46oBaLR25 — Peter Beattie (@SmartState1) December 8, 2017

Security, readiness and testing, legacy, the commercial programme and transport were among the key issues assessed during the visit.“The Gold Coast 2018 delivery partners have this week proven what an excellent host city it will be when the Games begin in just four months’ time,” Robertson said.

“With strong support from the Queensland State Government, City of Gold Coast and Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA), Gold Coast 2018 has made considerable progress, particularly with impressive high ticket sales, a dynamic volunteer programme and in embracing the CGF’s Gender Equality strategy.

“I am pleased to see many of the recommendations of the last CoCom have been successfully implemented.

“Naturally, as we approach the Games, the focus has turned increasingly to security and risk mitigation, and so I was pleased to be assured this week of the robust process in place to ensure that Gold Coast 2018 will offer the most enjoyable experience for athletes, spectators and residents alike.

“We are confident the Games will be excellent and a unique opportunity, it is a beautiful setting and the top athletes are coming.”

Robertson reiterated that permanent venue construction had been completed, with the overlays currently being put in place for the Games.

This includes the Carrara Stadium, where the press conference took place, which will be the venue for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as athletics.

He also praised the Queensland State Government for the completion on the Athletes Village project, while the Canadian also expressed his confidence in security planning.

The Carrara Stadium is being transformed into an athletics venue for the Games ©ITG

The Commission praised the plans for venue operations and security, highlighting the strong collaboration between partners.

Robertson stated a workable plan was in place for transport, which has been viewed as a potential challenge for the Games.

“Transport is complicated, given the geography of the city, but there is a solid and workable plan in place,” he said.

“That is a credit to the various transport partners in the city and the state, as well as the organising committee.

“They have done a great job working together to reach a solid solution, which is absolutely workable.

“The focus now is really on executing that plan and making sure the training is done, so drivers know what they need to do and testing the solution.”

The Commission also praised the Reconciliation Action Plan put in place by organisers, while predicting the excitement would continue to grow when the Queen’s Baton Relay reaches Australia on Christmas Eve, when it concludes its oversees tour.

“I would like to thank Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie and his team, the Queensland Government, City of Gold Coast and CGA for their leadership and commitment to delivering a truly unique and memorable Commonwealth Games,” said Louise Martin, CGF President.

“It is clear that the Gold Coast is right where it should be as we enter the final stages with little more than 100 days to go.

“The scene is set for a truly remarkable sporting spectacle in April.”

Gold Coast 2018 believe excitement for the Games will grow further when the Queen's Baton arrives in Australia on Christmas Eve ©Gold Coast 2018

Gold Coast 2018 chief executive Mark Peters believes the organisation has made impressive progress in the past year and thanked the Commission for their feedback with 117 days to go.

Peters believes Gold Coast 2018 are in a positive position heading into the final months before the Games.

“The past year has seen the launch of the number of key milestones including the launch of the Queen's Baton Rely, the transport operations plan, the final announcements of ambassadors, casting for ceremonies and the uniform unveil, however there is significant work continuing behind the scenes," he said.

“We have delivered a procurement program where 84 per cent of contracts have been awarded to Gold Coast and Queensland businesses, the overlay at venues including the Games Village has commenced and is well on track and our financial management means we are well and truly on budget.

“I am proud of the work GOLDOC and our talented team of more than 1,000 staff have delivered this year and commend our Games delivery partners on their continued support and contribution.

Around 6,600 athletes from 70 nations and territories are expected to attend next year’s Games, which will run from April 4 to 15.