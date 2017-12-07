Tokyo 2020 have unveiled three sets of mascot designs for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with schoolchildren now set to vote for their favourite.

The three mascot pairings were revealed by the Kakezuka Elementary School where a presentation revealed their character profiles.

Tokyo 2020 said the Olympic mascot for the "A" candidates embodies both old tradition and new innovation, with the character having "old fashioned charm and a high-tech vibe".

It is said to have a strong sense of justice and is very athletic, while it boasts a special power enabling it to move instantaneously.

The Paralympic mascot is claimed to have the opposite personality, although both have a "great spirit of hospitality and respect each other".

Labelled a cool character, the Paralympic mascot is deemed to be "usually calm but can become very powerful when needed".

The character is also asserted to have a "dignified inner strength and a kind heart that loves nature, while having the ability to talk to stones and the wind, as well as moving objects just by looking at them".

The Olympic mascot's design is claimed to "blend a traditional chequered pattern with a futuristic vision of the world", while the Paralympic counterpart features the chequered pattern in combination with cherry blossom flowers.





Candidate B's Olympic mascot is modelled on a lucky cat and an inari fox, which are viewed as symbols of luck in Japan.

The character is said to have been born from the fire that warms Japan and has the "ability to run so fast that it can create valleys and rivers, although it takes naps under the sunlight".

It is said to "express the excitement of traditional Japanese festivals" and gives happy energy to people by touching them with its tail.

The Paralympic counterpart is viewed as its best friend and a good rival, with the pair competing on soil and in the sky, taking each other to a higher level.

Boasting a different look, due to being born in different places, the Paralympic mascot is a character born from the wind that brings different seasons to Japan.

It is modelled on a guardian dog that is popular at shrines, with its mane having the ability to send out cherry blossom petals, snow, autumn leaves, lightning bolts and thunder along with seasonal winds.





Candidate C's Olympic mascot is a fox, which originates from Japanese fairy tales and is decorated with patterns of Magatama, an ancient Japanese ornament.

It is deemed to be athletic and has the ability to move fast, as well as being "friendly and a great leader".

The mascot is said to cheer and excite both athletes and spectators with the spirit of the wind.

Its Paralympic counterpart is a raccoon, also from Japanese fairy tales, with the leaf on its head used to transform its shape.

Similarly to the Olympic mascot, it is viewed as athletic, but it uses the spirit of the forest to cheer on athletes.

Both mascots are claimed to understand and encourage each other, with the duo featuring Japan's popular red and white colours, as well as wearing Mizuhiki ribbons.

A mascot review panel chose the three designs in October, having already reduced the number of entries to 16.

In August, Tokyo 2020 revealed they had received 2,042 designs in their mascot design competition.

This included 1,774 designs from individuals and 268 group entries submitted before the August deadline.





Elementary schools will vote for their favourite pairing of mascots between December 11 and February 22.

Results of the vote will be announced at the end of February.

"I am really excited that we are getting closer to unveiling our official mascots," said Ryohei Miyata, Tokyo 2020's mascot selection panel chairperson.

"We decided to encourage children to participate in the preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Games by having them select the mascots, as our children represent a future that Tokyo 2020 wants to embody through the Games.

"We hope that many schools and classes will take this opportunity to help shape the Games."

International schools in Japan and Japanese overseas schools will be included in the voting process, with 6.5 million schoolchildren claimed to be eligible to vote.